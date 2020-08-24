Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Texas

(Gray News) - The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Houston Regional Amber Alert for the Houston Police Department on Sunday for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Maliyah Bass is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs around 40 pounds.

She last seen at her family’s apartment complex playground in southwest Houston on Saturday at 9:30 a.m., according to the alert. She was wearing a black onesie with black shorts with multicolored polka dots with blue shoes and no socks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or call 911.

