Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

News

Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
Tropical Storm Marco expected to bring moisture that could pop up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, while we closely monitor the track that Tropical Storm Laura is expected to take to the Gulf Coast.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: SHSU professor nationally recognized

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Sam Houston State University professor, Andrea Smith, recently had a study published in the U.S. Library of Medicine.

News

New Brazos County unemployment claims down for 5th straight week

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
New unemployment claims continue to decrease, but there are still some major economic hurdles to clear.

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 8/24

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
At least 16 vehicle burglaries are being investigated.

National

Cautious optimism in fight against massive California blazes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week.