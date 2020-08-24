Brazos County confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases, 6 hospitalizations

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 39 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 321 active cases and six Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

No patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,016 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,390. There have been 39,605 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 64 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 42 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 371

77802: 379

77803: 1,236

77807: 278

77808: 207

77840: 804

77845: 1,011

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 94

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 176 391 Brazos 321 4,390 Burleson 42 275 Grimes 103 979 Houston 21 360 Lee 22 188 Leon 24 167 Madison 118 689 Milam 31 402 Montgomery 1,380 7,915 Robertson 54 256 San Jacinto 13 193 Trinity 9 169 Walker 830 3,533 Waller 144 574 Washington 63 559

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 488 staffed hospital beds with 188 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 5 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 13 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 176 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 391 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 42 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 227 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 103 active cases. There have been 979 total cases and 828 recoveries.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 360 total cases of COVID-19. There are 19 active cases and 165 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 22 active cases. The county has a total of 188 cases, with 153 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 167 total cases, with 137 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 118 active cases. The county has a total of 689 cases with 569 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 31 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 402 total cases and 371 recovered cases. There are currently three patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,380 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 7,915 total cases and 5,547 recovered cases. There are currently 53 people hospitalized, and there have been 98 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 54 active COVID-19 cases, with 256 total cases. Currently, 198 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 37

77856 - 8

77837 - 3

76629 - 6

San Jacinto County currently has 13 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 193 cases with 172 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 169 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,533 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 830 cases are active in the community and 617 are recovered community cases. 2,086 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 144 active cases of COVID-19. There are 574 total cases and 430 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 63 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 559 total cases with 453 recoveries and 43 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 114,391 active cases and 451,776 recoveries. There have been 577,537 total cases reported and 4,668,028 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,370 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 97,745 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 23 at 3:05 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.