Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of vehicle burglaries near Wellborn. Overnight at least 16 vehicle burglaries were reported in the Meadow Creek Neighborhood.

Potential suspects were also caught on neighborhood cameras. The Next Door app showed video of several people walking through the streets.

”Last night it appears from video footage that we had three men that were walking through our neighborhood, just rummaging through unlocked cars. Any unlocked car they could find,” said Ky Baker whose husband’s pickup truck was one of the vehicles hit.

“He had all of his stuff thrown out of the glove compartment. There are multiple valuable items like sunglasses, Oakley’s. But the big thing that was actually stolen was his firearm,” said Baker.

A few doors down Sagewood Drive, Bailee Duffy and her family found a mess in their yard.

”My dad had actually woke up at 5 o’clock this morning and came in my room and told me that the vehicle had gotten broken into and the stuff was just scattered all over the yard, trashed, the vehicle. Basically nothing was missing thankfully,” said Duffy. “It’s just the one night someone leaves their vehicle open it just hits hard.”

Other residents like Myesha Turner had already beefed up security and was keeping her car in the garage after recent property crimes in the area.

”I think unfortunately it’s the world we live in. We’re going through some really tough times I think and people are a little bit more desperate,” said Turner. “I’ve added some lights. I know my neighbors have lights in the back as well and I’ve also added some cameras and I make sure I park my car in the garage.”

“Well definitely lock your vehicles,” said Baker. “That’s the number one thing, remove your valuables. It’s just a tough lesson to learn at this point.”

The Sheriff’s Office had several deputies out in the neighborhood investigating Monday morning. Deputies say the crimes happened on streets all around that subdivision.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.