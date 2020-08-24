Family and friends remember LaTravean Thomas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of LaTravean “T-Baby” Thomas is asking for answers and justice after he was shot and killed in a double shooting Saturday night outside an apartment building in Bryan.

“Never in a million years, did I think something like this would happen to my son. It hurts,” said Chandra Petty, his mother.

Thomas is described as someone who would give you the shirt off of his back. He graduated from Bryan High School in 2018 where he played basketball. His family says the 20-year-old father of one was also working on a college degree.

“He loved his family and his little girl. He was a family-oriented person,” said Sandra Thomas, his grandmother.

On Sunday night, a group of friends and family gathered a local park to share stories and remember Thomas with a candlelight vigil.

“He loved life. He was full of life, always wanted to be the life of the party center of attention. Anybody that knew him knew basketball and music. Attention is what he loved,” added Petty.

On Saturday night, his family said they received a phone call they never thought imaginable.

“It was around 11:30 p.m., that’s when we got the news and we all ran and tried to go find where he was and once we were on our way there we found out he had already been transported to St. Joseph’s,” said his mother.

Thomas died from his injuries at the hospital and police have yet to make an arrest. His family is asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I also want anyone to come forward to help us bring justice and catch the person who is responsible for taking my child’s life. Brings some closure to us. They robbed us, this family of something so precious. His daughter will never get to grow up and know him she’s only two-years-old. All she’s going to have now is memories,” said Petty.

“Our lives will never, never be the same without my T-Baby. I have a lot of grandchildren, but I raised T-Baby. I named him and I nicknamed him. I helped mold him into the man that he was, and I want to see justice for my baby,” said Thomas.

If you have any information we ask that you contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

