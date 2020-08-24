Gov. Abbott mobilizes Texas National Guard ahead of Tropical Storms Marco, Laura

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Abbott has ordered more than 70 members with the Texas Army, Air National Guards and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Departments (TMD) to activate and preposition themselves throughout Texas ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

“As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura approach Texas, the state is mobilizing the Texas National Guard to assist local, state, and federal officials in response to these storms,” said Abbott in a press release. “As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in Southeast Texas pay close attention to weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials. Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot. I call on all Texans who may be in harm’s way to put their safety and their family’s lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials.”

Storm season in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic brings its own challenges, but the TMD has trained for rescue operations in a COVID-19 environment and they have placed PPE with aviation assets around Texas, according to Gov. Abbott. Multiple Texas Army National Guard ground transportation teams are moving to support local and state agencies, and UH-60 Blackhawks an UH-72 Lakota air crews have been alerted in Austin and San Antonio to assist with any emergency search and rescue or emergency evacuations.

“Storm season is always full of surprises for Texas and for our fellow states on the Gulf of Mexico, as seen in this instance by these two storms being in the Gulf simultaneously,” said the Adjutant General of Texas, Maj. Gen. Tracy R. Norris in a statement. “We are pre-positioned to assist Texans in need, and to mobilize in support of our neighbors if requested.”

