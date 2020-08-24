Hometown Heroes: Caldwell Hornets

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - With six road games, the Hornets faced a built-in trial during a tough schedule. It featured eight teams that qualified for postseason. Every district playoff team won at bi-district. “We had second-half opportunities in every district game,” said Matt Langley, who was looking back at last season and cited the non-district win over Madisonville as a season highlight.

The Hornets have defenders of their new artificial turf stadium floor, with returning LB Mark Revilla (50 tackles) and DB Dontavien Johnson back to lead that defense.

Larry Davis, who made 48 tackles, returns in the secondary and will be one of the more versatile players on offense, starting at wide receiver. The offensive line, which will take advantage of Garrett Tittle’s leadership, should be much improved as Caldwell seeks a leader to take over at quarterback.

The change to Class 3A Division I may not lessen the competition level that Caldwell faced each week in 4A Division II. District 13-3A is the best in 3A Division I, according to Pigskin Prep, with Rockdale ranked 7th and Troy 9th in the preseason Texas Football poll.

“Improve one day at a time, focus on getting the most out of each opportunity to rep in practice and in competitions,” Langley said. “It will be a fierce schedule that we are excited to embrace. The greatest of accomplishments first started with a formidable obstacle.”

2020 SCHEDULE

8/28 Snook

9/4 @ Hempstead

9/11 Lago Vista

9/18 @ Giddings

9/25 @ Cameron Yoe*

10/2 OPEN DATE

10/9 Rockdale*

10/16 @ Academy*

10/23 Troy*

10/30 @ Lorena*

11/6 McGregor*

* District Game

