Marco continues to weaken, eyes on Laura for greater impacts
Intensity, track forecast should become more clear in the coming days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marco continues to weaken this morning as upper level winds have torn up the storm, keeping it from organizing back to hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center has altered the forecast slightly north to include Marco’s last few breaths as a tropical system to come in the Brazos Valley.
Remnants of the system will likely be enough to “fling” some extra moisture our way, especially Wednesday. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be likely through the day, with a quick heavy downpour being the main impact. The remnants should be weak enough that we will not see any big time wind from this particular system. Scattered rain to the tune of a couple tenths will be common, with an isolated storm or two capable of dropping a quick inch before sunset.
With Wednesday being the day to deal with any Marco moisture, we should have a much better picture on any potential impacts from what will likely become Hurricane Storm Laura.
Tropical Storm Laura
When all is said and done, Laura looks to be the bigger player in terms of rainfall and overall intensity before the end of the week. As Laura moves away from Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico late tonight / tomorrow morning, it will encounter very warm gulf waters and light upper level winds, likely leading to a rapid intensification ahead of landfall by Wednesday night.
Some early morning model data has pushed track a little farther west, but the consensus, for now, is an expected landfall either along or even east of the Texas/Louisiana border. Heavy rain will be possible in a few areas, especially east of I-45, but coverage looks to be scattered on this current track.
It was worth re-iterating: A farther west track would likely result in much greater impact for the state of Texas and the Brazos Valley, including more widespread rain and stronger wind for our area. At the moment, we are not expecting major impacts from Laura.
The confidence in these forecasts sits on the medium/moderate side. We should get more clarity in the next 24 hours or so as Laura re-emerges in the Gulf of Mexico, and re-establishes a defined center of circulation.
