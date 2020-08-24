Marco continues to weaken, eyes on Laura for greater impacts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Marco continues to weaken this morning as upper level winds have torn up the storm, keeping it from organizing back to hurricane strength. The National Hurricane Center has altered the forecast slightly north to include Marco’s last few breaths as a tropical system to come in the Brazos Valley.

Tropical Storm Marco could bring rain and a few storms to the Brazos Valley as early as Wednesday, while Laura makes landfall somewhere in the Central/Western Gulf Coast by Thursday. (KBTX)

Remnants of the system will likely be enough to “fling” some extra moisture our way, especially Wednesday. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be likely through the day, with a quick heavy downpour being the main impact. The remnants should be weak enough that we will not see any big time wind from this particular system. Scattered rain to the tune of a couple tenths will be common, with an isolated storm or two capable of dropping a quick inch before sunset.

With Wednesday being the day to deal with any Marco moisture, we should have a much better picture on any potential impacts from what will likely become Hurricane Storm Laura.

Tropical Storm Laura

The mid-morning update from the National Hurricane Center on Tropical Storm Laura (KBTX)

When all is said and done, Laura looks to be the bigger player in terms of rainfall and overall intensity before the end of the week. As Laura moves away from Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico late tonight / tomorrow morning, it will encounter very warm gulf waters and light upper level winds, likely leading to a rapid intensification ahead of landfall by Wednesday night.

10am update for #Laura from @NHC_Atlantic:



At this time, little change to the forecast cone -- still looking for a potential landfall in SW Louisiana before heading north Wednesday night / Thursday.



Brazos Valley remains largely out of the cone at this time. pic.twitter.com/8xyRu0jrum — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 24, 2020

Some early morning model data has pushed track a little farther west, but the consensus, for now, is an expected landfall either along or even east of the Texas/Louisiana border. Heavy rain will be possible in a few areas, especially east of I-45, but coverage looks to be scattered on this current track.

Scattered rain from the remnants of Marco will arrive on Wednesday, with Laura, on its current track, likely to bring only scattered activity to the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

A track east of the Brazos Valley may bring a good deal of rain to far east Texas, with some higher totals possible along and east of I-45. (KBTX)

It was worth re-iterating: A farther west track would likely result in much greater impact for the state of Texas and the Brazos Valley, including more widespread rain and stronger wind for our area. At the moment, we are not expecting major impacts from Laura.

The confidence in these forecasts sits on the medium/moderate side. We should get more clarity in the next 24 hours or so as Laura re-emerges in the Gulf of Mexico, and re-establishes a defined center of circulation.

Monday Morning Live Weather Update Seasonable start to the week while we watch Marco and Laura for our next rain chances. Let's get you up to date with the very latest as of Monday morning. Posted by KBTX Media on Monday, August 24, 2020

