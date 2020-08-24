Advertisement

Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

Scattered tropical downpours possible as remnant moisture from Marco arrives Wednesday as Laura moves closer to the Texas and Louisiana Coasts
Marco provides moisture to the Brazos Valley as Laura tracks towards the Gulf Coast.
Marco provides moisture to the Brazos Valley as Laura tracks towards the Gulf Coast.(KBTX)
By Mia Montgomery
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New hurricane watches and warnings were issued Monday afternoon in anticipation of Laura’s arrival Wednesday night. While the storm is currently anticipated to move inland over Southwest Louisiana a potential shift in the forecast path has Texas residents on guard. Marco officially made landfall as a tropical storm at the mouth of the Mississippi at 6pm Monday.

According to the 7 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, both Marco and Laura are still considered tropical storms. Specific details on both tropical systems are listed in the table below:

Tropical Storm MarcoTropical Storm Laura
Location:29.0N, 89.2W22.1N, 82.W
Movement:WNW at 8 mphWNW at 20 mph
Maximum sustained winds:40 mph65 mph
Minimum central pressure:1006 mb998 mb

MARCO:

After lashing the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and gusty wind, Marco officially made landfall Monday evening. The storm continues to weaken as strong upper-level winds shear off the tops of the showers and thunderstorms associated with the system. Marco is expected to weaken further into a tropical depression Monday night as it moves inland over the Louisiana coastline. As these strong upper-level winds combine with the wear-and-tear from the system moving over land, Marco should continue to weaken throughout the overnight hours of Monday and early morning hours of Tuesday. Marco is forecasted to disorganize enough to become a remnant low by Tuesday afternoon as it continues to track to the northwest.

As of the 4 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco is expected to continue weakening over the next few days.
As of the 4 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco is expected to continue weakening over the next few days.(KBTX)

As the remnants of Marco push west, the Brazos Valley will only be dealing with a big ball of moisture by the time it arrives Wednesday. Combine the influx of moisture with daytime heating - and scattered showers and storms will be possible across the area on mid-week. For now, we’ll call it a 40% shot and see how many tropical downpours we can find pop up throughout the day. Regardless, if you do find yourself sitting under a few hefty showers, a quick 0.5 - 1″ of rainfall will be possible with some localized totals up to 2″ not off the table.

Moisture from Marco could prompt scattered showers and storms to pop up across the area Wednesday.
Moisture from Marco could prompt scattered showers and storms to pop up across the area Wednesday.(KBTX)

LAURA:

Tropical Storm Laura continues to churn just south of Western Cuba. As the system moves into the Southern Gulf early Tuesday morning, it will encounter a combination of warm water and lighter upper-level winds. This will help the storm strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday night / early Wednesday morning, 24 hours or less before projected landfall.

As of the 4 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane before potential landfall along the Gulf Coast.
As of the 4 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane before potential landfall along the Gulf Coast.(KBTX)

Key takeaway from Laura’s current forecast: there is still plenty of room for changes in the forecast track/magnitude/etc.

Because of the degree of uncertainty with the official forecast cone, our far eastern counties have been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch until further notice, due to the Brazos Valley sitting just outside the current “margin of error” from the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties, including Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties, including Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery.(KBTX)

As the system moves inland, those in the watch, west of Laura’s center, have a 30% to 50% chance at finding wind gusts up from 30-50 mph+ at times. Given the degree of uncertainty that still lingers with the Monday afternoon forecast, there is the potential that this track could shift slightly to the west before it reaches the Gulf Coast. As of what we know Monday evening, that shift is not highly likely, at this time. As of Monday afternoon, model guidance has been consistent with the morning runs in that most of the forecast models take Laura into western Louisiana, just east of the Sabine River:

Monday afternoon forecast model runs for Tropical Storm Laura's track
Monday afternoon forecast model runs for Tropical Storm Laura's track(KBTX)

On top of the potential wind impacts from Laura, the Brazos Valley will see if a rain and storm chance (~30%) can hold together for both Thursday and Friday. If Laura moves further west, we will need to increase this rain chance over the next few days. If the expected hurricane tracks further east, the rain chance will likely remain or even decrease through the back half of the week.

As we continue to punch through the upcoming week and hash out the finer details of Laura’s track, keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can continue to get you the latest information on these potential tropical impacts to the Brazos Valley.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Treat of the Day: SHSU professor nationally recognized

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
Sam Houston State University professor, Andrea Smith, recently had a study published in the U.S. Library of Medicine.

News

New Brazos County unemployment claims down for 5th straight week

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Alex Bukoski
New unemployment claims continue to decrease, but there are still some major economic hurdles to clear.

Latest News

News

Monday Evening Weather Update 8/24

Updated: 1 hour ago
The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office investigating multiple vehicle burglaries in Meadow Creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Clay Falls
At least 16 vehicle burglaries are being investigated.

News

Senator John Cornyn visits Brazos Valley Food Bank

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Senator John Cornyn pays a visit to the Brazos Valley Foodbank where he discussed the importance of the CARES Act.

News

Tropical Storm Watch issued for some in the Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
The latest local, statewide and national news along with current weather conditions and sports information provided by the KBTX News team.

State

Gov. Abbott mobilizes Texas National Guard ahead of Tropical Storms Marco, Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Gov. Abbott has ordered more than 70 members with the Texas Army, Air National Guards and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Departments (TMD) to activate and preposition themselves throughout Texas ahead of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

News

Tropical Storm Watch issued for eastern counties in Brazos Valley

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford and Shel Winkley
Tropical storm force winds are possible in East Texas later this week