Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New hurricane watches and warnings were issued Monday afternoon in anticipation of Laura’s arrival Wednesday night. While the storm is currently anticipated to move inland over Southwest Louisiana a potential shift in the forecast path has Texas residents on guard. Marco officially made landfall as a tropical storm at the mouth of the Mississippi at 6pm Monday.

According to the 7 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, both Marco and Laura are still considered tropical storms. Specific details on both tropical systems are listed in the table below:

Tropical Storm Marco Tropical Storm Laura Location: 29.0N, 89.2W 22.1N, 82.W Movement: WNW at 8 mph WNW at 20 mph Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph 65 mph Minimum central pressure: 1006 mb 998 mb

MARCO:

After lashing the Gulf Coast with heavy rain and gusty wind, Marco officially made landfall Monday evening. The storm continues to weaken as strong upper-level winds shear off the tops of the showers and thunderstorms associated with the system. Marco is expected to weaken further into a tropical depression Monday night as it moves inland over the Louisiana coastline. As these strong upper-level winds combine with the wear-and-tear from the system moving over land, Marco should continue to weaken throughout the overnight hours of Monday and early morning hours of Tuesday. Marco is forecasted to disorganize enough to become a remnant low by Tuesday afternoon as it continues to track to the northwest.

As of the 4 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Marco is expected to continue weakening over the next few days. (KBTX)

As the remnants of Marco push west, the Brazos Valley will only be dealing with a big ball of moisture by the time it arrives Wednesday. Combine the influx of moisture with daytime heating - and scattered showers and storms will be possible across the area on mid-week. For now, we’ll call it a 40% shot and see how many tropical downpours we can find pop up throughout the day. Regardless, if you do find yourself sitting under a few hefty showers, a quick 0.5 - 1″ of rainfall will be possible with some localized totals up to 2″ not off the table.

Moisture from Marco could prompt scattered showers and storms to pop up across the area Wednesday. (KBTX)

LAURA:

Tropical Storm Laura continues to churn just south of Western Cuba. As the system moves into the Southern Gulf early Tuesday morning, it will encounter a combination of warm water and lighter upper-level winds. This will help the storm strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday night / early Wednesday morning, 24 hours or less before projected landfall.

As of the 4 P.M. advisory update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Laura is forecasted to strengthen into a hurricane before potential landfall along the Gulf Coast. (KBTX)

Key takeaway from Laura’s current forecast: there is still plenty of room for changes in the forecast track/magnitude/etc.

Because of the degree of uncertainty with the official forecast cone, our far eastern counties have been placed under a Tropical Storm Watch until further notice, due to the Brazos Valley sitting just outside the current “margin of error” from the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center:

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties, including Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery. (KBTX)

As the system moves inland, those in the watch, west of Laura’s center, have a 30% to 50% chance at finding wind gusts up from 30-50 mph+ at times. Given the degree of uncertainty that still lingers with the Monday afternoon forecast, there is the potential that this track could shift slightly to the west before it reaches the Gulf Coast. As of what we know Monday evening, that shift is not highly likely, at this time. As of Monday afternoon, model guidance has been consistent with the morning runs in that most of the forecast models take Laura into western Louisiana, just east of the Sabine River:

Monday afternoon forecast model runs for Tropical Storm Laura's track (KBTX)

On top of the potential wind impacts from Laura, the Brazos Valley will see if a rain and storm chance (~30%) can hold together for both Thursday and Friday. If Laura moves further west, we will need to increase this rain chance over the next few days. If the expected hurricane tracks further east, the rain chance will likely remain or even decrease through the back half of the week.

As we continue to punch through the upcoming week and hash out the finer details of Laura’s track, keep your PinPoint Weather App nearby so that we can continue to get you the latest information on these potential tropical impacts to the Brazos Valley.

