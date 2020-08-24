Monday is the first day of school for a majority of Caldwell ISD students

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Caldwell ISD welcomed most of its students back on Monday. Grades first through twelve started back while Pre-K through Kindergarten are set to start on Thursday.

The district is offering two types of learning, at-home and on-campus.

In regard to the at-home learning, Caldwell ISD has chosen to do asynchronous instruction. This means the student and teacher do not have to be live and engaging at the same time throughout the day. According to Caldwell ISD’s Strong Start 2020-2021, students may utilize prerecorded video lessons or game-based learning tasks. However, there will be times students will have to attend real-time activities virtually. The grading policies for the at-home learning option will be the same as they are for on-campus instruction.

For on-campus instruction, school hours have been adjusted to allow students and staff additional time to properly wash their hands and follow important health protocols.

Below is a breakdown of the new school hours, according to Caldwell ISD’s website.

Caldwell Elementary and Middle School: 7:50 a.m. to 3:40 p.m.

Caldwell Junior High School: 7:55 a.m. to 3:42 p.m.

Caldwell High School: 7:51 a.m. to 3:45 p.m

In addition to the two learning options, there is a hybrid learning option available just for high school students. According to Caldwell ISD Strong Start 2020-2021, all core classes will be taken online, but certain electives that cannot be taught online will require daily attendance with face to face instruction on campus.

According to Caldwell ISD, all students in the district were provided Chromebook laptops.

Caldwell ISD staff and administration have been preparing for a new school year.

But in order to get students ready for an unprecedented first day, two teachers spent the month of May making sure students passed last year.

“We were going to get the work no matter what,” said Daniella Hicks, Caldwell ISD 8th-grade math teacher.

The teachers sat on countless porches with packets and pencils, helping students complete the work.

“We got all of it,” said Hicks. “Everybody passed math in 7th and 8th-grade.”

Other teachers followed their lead.

At Caldwell ISD, not a student failed, according to Caldwell ISD Superintendent Andrew Peters.

It’s that dedication that makes it easy for parents to send their kids back to school.

“I know that they are prepared and ready,” said Sarah Hartman, Caldwell ISD parent. “These ladies up here, they’ve got it down.”

“This is our job. This is just what you do. I mean this is why we teach. This is why we are excited to be back in the classroom.”



