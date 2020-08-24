New Brazos County unemployment claims down for 5th straight week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a spike in new unemployment claims in the beginning of July, new claims have gone down for five straight weeks.

That’s according to Glen Brewer, the President and CEO of the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.

He says the spike in new claims coincided with the second closure of bars and taverns as well as the reduction of restaurant capacity to 50%.

But he’s optimistic about the return of Aggie Football. Although the capacity at Kyle field will be limited to 25%, he says some is better than nothing.

“Is it enough to make up the difference [of lost revenue due to COVID-19]? Probably not,” Brewer explains, “all our hospitality industry was hit so incredibly hard.”

But he says even in good times, hotels and hospitality services relied heavily on the football boost to “get over the hump.”

He says it’s tough to project exactly how much revenue will be generated by the games, but he’s optimistic that it will help our area get back on track.

Breaking down local economic numbers, Brewer tempered the optimism generated by recent economic data.

“It’s a definite sign we’re moving in the right direction,” Brewer explains, “but once3 you shut down the entire economy, it’s kind of easy to hit month over month gains. We should be doing that for quite a while. I think we just need to keep it moving in the right direction.”

Brewer tells us 222 new unemployment claims were reported in Brazos County for the week ending Aug. 8. That brings our county total unemployment claims to 14,429.

“The numbers are starting to go back down,” Brewer says, “we really need to continue in that direction.”

