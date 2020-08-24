Senator John Cornyn visits Brazos Valley Food Bank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Sen. John Cornyn got a behind the scenes look Monday at the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

During his visit, he assisted volunteers with the Bush School to assemble backpacks of food for students and care packages for families.

Cornyn was met by both mayors, school districts, and health care leaders to talk more about the impact the CARES Act has had on the community.

Cornyn says coronavirus relief funds like the CARES Act are important during this pandemic.

“Congress has acted quickly and boldly. We don’t always get it right but I think we’ve got it pretty close to right in terms of the expedited response to that two-front war. The public health battle and the economic battle,” said Cornyn.

Organizations like the Brazos Valley Food Bank is looking to get more federal support as hunger rises in our community.

“Getting this money in and being able to use it to buy food and make sure that our shelves are stocked and our pantries are stocked is so very crucial,” said Theresa Mangapora, Executive Director of the food bank.

Cornyn says more funding will be needed. He hopes the upcoming election won’t get in the way of funding being approved.

“Some of the old temptations perhaps to get off in a partisan corner have slowed us down but I keep hoping that we will be able to find that sweet spot, that consensus again in the interests of not only the people of Texas, but the entire nation,” said Cornyn.

Mangapora says 25 percent of the budget for the several distribution sites they held this summer came from the CARES Act.

“The uncertainty of when COVID is going to end, continued federal funding is actually going to be very important,” said Mangapora.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.