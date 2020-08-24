Advertisement

Smith, King among underclassmen shining in fall camp

Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina
Ainias Smith punt return against South Carolina(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - One week into fall camp and the Texas Aggies have noted this football team is bigger, faster, and stronger than last year’s squad. Some of A&M’s veteran linebackers have noticed young talent on the offense stand out in practice, like sophomore offensive lineman Kenyon Green, freshman quarterback Haynes King, and sophomore running back Ainias Smith.

“A guy that’s really impressed me as a dude I actually have to go against every day is Kenyon Green,” said senior linebacker Anthony Hines III. “When he’s pulling, it’s a guy that you’re gonna have to get on your horse to get around. He’s an athletic, young, strong lineman, so that’s one guy that’s really impressed me. And I’ve heard Braden (White) mentioned Haynes King, that dude can flat out fly. And not only that, but with all the things that go into quarterback and he’s a good player,” added Hines.

“A guy that’s really stood out to me is Ainias Smith at running back,” said senior linebacker Buddy Johnson. “He’s a guy that is coming from receiver. He’s making, you know, the blocks, I mean, Michael Clemens is flying in and he’s picking on Michael Clemens and I’m looking at him like, okay, yeah. You know want you need to be doing. And you know that’s good looking at it from a teammate perspective. We can go out and depend on this guy, he’s taking practice reps like that so in the game you know he’s a guy that can be really good for us,” added Johnson.

Smith played in 12 games in 2019 as a freshman at wide receiver and on special teams. He earned the Special Teams Newcomer, Special Teams Impact and Specialist Strength Awards at the annual team banquet. Smith is now listed as a running back for his sophomore season.

The Aggies continue fall camp Tuesday with their first practice in full pads.

