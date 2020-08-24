Texas A&M advising fraternities and sororities to cease visitations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M on Sunday announced it was advising all fraternity and sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities including those members who do not reside there.

This comes after two sororities confirmed several members had tested positive for COVID-19.

1. The @tamustuact department has advised all Fraternity and Sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities, including those members who do not live in the facility. @TAMUDSA @TAMU — Daniel J. Pugh, Sr. (@AggieVP) August 24, 2020

TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs, Daniel J. Pugh, Sr., also tweeted on Sunday that allegations of threats or harassment to these groups would be reviewed by the Office of Student Conduct.

“Unfortunately, some have allegedly used this public safety notification to target student members of these groups. The @TAMUDSA would like to remind our campus community that allegations of using public safety information to harass and/or threaten a student or members of a group will be reviewed by the @tamustudentlife Office of Student Conduct,” Pugh said on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.