Advertisement

Texas A&M advising fraternities and sororities to cease visitations

The announcement comes after two sorority groups had multiple members test positive for COVID-19.
Texas A&M University has advised all Fraternity and Sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities, including those members who do not live in the facility.
Texas A&M University has advised all Fraternity and Sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities, including those members who do not live in the facility.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M on Sunday announced it was advising all fraternity and sorority chapters to cease all visitation to their chapter facilities including those members who do not reside there.

This comes after two sororities confirmed several members had tested positive for COVID-19.

TAMU Vice President for Student Affairs, Daniel J. Pugh, Sr., also tweeted on Sunday that allegations of threats or harassment to these groups would be reviewed by the Office of Student Conduct.

“Unfortunately, some have allegedly used this public safety notification to target student members of these groups. The @TAMUDSA would like to remind our campus community that allegations of using public safety information to harass and/or threaten a student or members of a group will be reviewed by the @tamustudentlife Office of Student Conduct,” Pugh said on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

Hurricane

Marco’s forecast path shifts south and west, Laura strengthening near Cuba

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Hurricane Marco now expected to turn west after approaching Louisiana Monday. Laura becomes a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico before making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday

News

Sunday Evening Tropical Update

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

TEEX, Texas A&M Task Force 1 & 2 crews deploying to the coast for storm response

Updated: 6 hours ago
Texas Task Force 1 & 2 will deploy to the coast on Monday with 150 personnel.

Tropics

Marco strengthens to a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
Marco officially becomes a hurricane just ahead of noon Sunday, in the Gulf of Mexico

Coronavirus

41 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Brazos County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

Tropics

Sunday morning tropical update: Marco “on the cusp” of becoming a hurricane

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Shel Winkley
10am update for tropical storms Marco and Laura. Bryan / college station and the Brazos Valley remain in the forecast cone for both tropical systems

News

19-year-old from Navasota drowns at Lake Bryan

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling and Rusty Surette
The man was reported missing Saturday night by friends. His body was recovered Sunday morning.

News

Bryan police identify 20-year-old killed in double shooting

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Two officers were also injured when a large fight broke out as police were conducting their investigation.