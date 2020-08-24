Advertisement

Texas A&M professor arrested for conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud

A criminal complaint has been unsealed today, charging Zhengdong Cheng, 53, of College Station, Texas, for conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A criminal complaint for Texas A&M professor, Zhengdong Cheng, 53, has been unsealed today, showing charges for conspiracy, making false statements and wire fraud.

According to the Department of Justice, “Cheng allegedly led a team conducting research for NASA. According to the criminal complaint, for several years he willfully took steps to obscure his affiliations and collaboration with a Chinese University and at least one Chinese-owned company.”

The terms of Cheng’s grant prohibited participation, collaboration or coordination with China, any Chinese-owned company or any Chinese University, according to the charges.

Authorities took Cheng into custody on Sunday, Aug. 23. He is expected to make his initial court appearance on Monday in Houston.

The charges allege Cheng and Texas A&M Univeristy received funds based on Cheng knowingly providing false information to the univeristy and consequently to NASA, according to the Department of Justice. 

“In addition to the funds, Cheng personally benefited from his affiliation with TAMU and NASA with increased access to unique NASA resources, such as the International Space Station, according to the complaint,” according to a press release. “This access allegedly allowed Cheng to further his standing in China at Guangdong University of Technology and other universities. The charges further allege he held senior research positions there unknown to Texas A&M University and NASA and was able to serve in the People’s Republic of China Talents program.”

China’s Talents Plans are allegedly designed to “attract, recruit and cultivate a high-level scientific talent” to further China’s scientific development, economy and national security, according to the Department of Justice.

“As alleged, Zhengdong Cheng knowingly deceived NASA officials about his association with Chinese owned companies and universities, willingly accepted U.S. government funding, and defrauded his university,” said Assistant Director Alan Kohler, Jr. of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division.  “The FBI is committed to aggressively pursuing those individuals who try and undercut our U.S. research institutions and government agencies by concealing their participation in Chinese talent recruitment programs and to hold them accountable for their actions.” 

The investigation was conducted by the FBI-Bryan Resident Agency and NASA- Office of Inspector General.

