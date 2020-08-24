This week’s First Responder Salute goes to Haley Minor with C.H.I. St. Joseph Health in Grimes County.

Haley is known for her passion for helping people, as well as going above and beyond to be a role model for her community.

We salute this week’s First Responder Haley Minor.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman & Grisham.

