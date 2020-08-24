Advertisement

Treat of the Day: SHSU professor nationally recognized

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Sam Houston State professor is receiving national recognition.

Andrea Smith recently had her study, entitled “Sleep Improvement Intervention for Hospitalized Antepartum Patients,” registered with the U.S. national library of medicine.

The project originated from her dissertation work and overall interest in the sleep of hospitalized pregnant patients.

Smith credits SHSU leadership and staff for helping her achieve this wonderful accomplishment.

Her colleagues are excited about the impact the study will have on the medical field.

