Tropical Storm Watch issued for eastern counties in Brazos Valley

Tropical storm force winds are possible in East Texas later this week
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties, including Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery.
By Max Crawford and Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A precautionary Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties until further notice. This watch is specifically issued in terms of wind potential as Laura approaches the Gulf Coast by the middle to later part of this week.

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to pass to the east of the Brazos Valley, but areas on the west side of the system have a small chance of experiencing wind gusts as low as 50 mph, but as high as 75 mph.

Loose lawn furniture and any items that could get tossed around by moderate wind should be secured or brought inside by midweek.

It is important to note that our counties inside the watch area are just outside the “margin of error” of the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, thus the reasoning for the watch issuance. A shift in the track to the west could result in more counties being added to this watch, but does not look likely at the moment.

As of 4pm Monday: 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗣𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗠 𝗪𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 in effect for the following counties until further notice: Trinity • Walker •...

Posted by Meteorologist Shel Winkley KBTX on Monday, August 24, 2020

The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.