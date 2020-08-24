Advertisement

TxDOT on standby to respond to hurricane, tropical storm issues

Crews will deploy if needed.
TxDOT has equipment and staff ready to respond during hurricane season.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -TxDOT is monitoring the two storm systems in the Gulf and has crews ready to deploy if needed.

The highway department has equipment and vehicles on standby at their Bryan maintenance yard they can send for disaster response.

TxDOT said their staff are on alert and they might need to respond if the hurricane or tropical storm impacts the region.

”TxDOT is prepared and we’re ready to go in case of flooding, any debris removal. Anything of that nature that comes along,” said Bob Colwell, with the TxDOT Bryan District. “We’ve topped off our vehicles with fuel. We’re telling our people to be prepared.”

TxDOT also encourages drivers to also be prepared during hurricane season. You can check on road conditions by visiting this site. You can also call 1-800-452-9291.

