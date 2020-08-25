Advertisement

Active cases rise to 341, 43 new COVID-19 cases Brazos County confirms

This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 341 active cases and 9 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

One patient has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,039 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,433. There have been 39,605 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 46 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

  • 77801: 373
  • 77802: 380
  • 77803: 1,243
  • 77807: 279
  • 77808: 208
  • 77840: 833
  • 77845: 1,013
  • 77859: 2
  • 77868: 8
  • Unknown: 94

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

CountyActive CasesTotal Cases
Austin195398
Brazos3414,433
Burleson40275
Grimes234499
Houston18362
Lee20188
Leon25167
Madison113690
Milam15409
Montgomery1,4795,653
Robertson53258
San Jacinto5193
Trinity9169
Walker8673,575
Waller144574
Washington57560

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 496 staffed hospital beds with 218 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 195 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 398 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 229 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 234 active cases. There have been 499 total cases and 355 recoveries. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 362 total cases of COVID-19. There are 16 active cases and 170 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 188 cases, with 155 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 25 active cases. The county has 167 total cases, with 138 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 113 active cases. The county has a total of 690 cases with 573 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 409 total cases and 394 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,479 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,122 total cases and 5,653 recovered cases. There are currently 47 people hospitalized, and there have been 100 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 53 active COVID-19 cases, with 258 total cases. Currently, 201 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

  • 77859 - 38
  • 77856 - 7
  • 77837 - 3
  • 76629 - 5

San Jacinto County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 193 cases with 180 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 169 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,575 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 867 cases are active in the community and 622 are recovered community cases. 2,086 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 144 active cases of COVID-19. There are 574 total cases and 430 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 560 total cases with 459 recoveries and 43 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

ACROSS TEXAS

View the state’s coronavirus dashboard for the latest COVID-19 case information.

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 111,807 active cases and 457,182 recoveries. There have been 580,384 total cases reported and 4,668,028 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,395 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 98,506 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 24 at 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

Coronavirus

Jamaican official says Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jamaica’s Minister of Health says legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coronavirus

U. of Alabama students, businesses react to bars shutting down in Tuscaloosa

Updated: 1 hours ago
Earlier in the day, UA and city officials said the fall is in “serious jeopardy” if things do not improve.

Coronavirus

Bars closed for 2 weeks in Tuscaloosa

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA chief apologizes for overstating plasma effect on virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Responding to an outcry from medical experts, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn on Tuesday apologized for overstating the life-saving benefits of treating COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma.

Coronavirus

It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
It's the GOP's turn, as the party kicks off the Republican National Convention.

Coronavirus

COVID: US death toll surpasses 177,000

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
More than 177,000 total coronavirus deaths in US, more than 250 just on Monday.

National Politics

Thousands of facilities allowed to bypass environmental rules in pandemic

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The result: approval for less environmental monitoring at some Texas refineries and at an army depot dismantling warheads armed with nerve gas in Kentucky, manure piling up and the mass disposal of livestock carcasses at farms in Iowa and Minnesota, and other risks to communities.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 22 hours ago
In the last several weeks, there has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases among children in the U.S.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.