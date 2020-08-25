Active cases rise to 341, 43 new COVID-19 cases Brazos County confirms

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 43 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 341 active cases and 9 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

One patient has been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,039 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,433. There have been 39,605 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 67 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 46 percent.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 373

77802: 380

77803: 1,243

77807: 279

77808: 208

77840: 833

77845: 1,013

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 94

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 195 398 Brazos 341 4,433 Burleson 40 275 Grimes 234 499 Houston 18 362 Lee 20 188 Leon 25 167 Madison 113 690 Milam 15 409 Montgomery 1,479 5,653 Robertson 53 258 San Jacinto 5 193 Trinity 9 169 Walker 867 3,575 Waller 144 574 Washington 57 560

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 496 staffed hospital beds with 218 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 8 available ICU beds and 57 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 195 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 398 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 40 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 229 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 234 active cases. There have been 499 total cases and 355 recoveries. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 362 total cases of COVID-19. There are 16 active cases and 170 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has two active cases and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 188 cases, with 155 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 25 active cases. The county has 167 total cases, with 138 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 113 active cases. The county has a total of 690 cases with 573 recoveries and three deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 409 total cases and 394 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,479 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,122 total cases and 5,653 recovered cases. There are currently 47 people hospitalized, and there have been 100 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 53 active COVID-19 cases, with 258 total cases. Currently, 201 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 38

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 5

San Jacinto County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 193 cases with 180 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 169 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,575 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 867 cases are active in the community and 622 are recovered community cases. 2,086 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 144 active cases of COVID-19. There are 574 total cases and 430 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 57 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 560 total cases with 459 recoveries and 43 deaths.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 111,807 active cases and 457,182 recoveries. There have been 580,384 total cases reported and 4,668,028 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,395 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 98,506 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 24 at 5:35 p.m.

