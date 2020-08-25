Advertisement

Brazos County Expo supplying evacuation shelter for animals

Open spots are on a first come, first serve basis.
Horses arrive at the Brazos County Expo as folks evacuate for Hurricane Laura.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Expo opened at 12 p.m. on Tuesday to start welcoming evacuees and their horses and will remain a shelter until next Tuesday.

“We never know exactly what’s going to come because we don’t do this by reservations it’s just first come first serve. So we stand it up, we have a maximum capacity of 250. We probably won’t have 250 simply because we leave room in between the stalls for different groups that come in,” said Michele Meade, Brazos County Emergency Coordinator.

Folks like Kailey White arrived in Bryan earlier this morning to take advantage of the free shelter.

“We called and they said they had openings and they were setting up for shelter for the horses and families, where we could come to stay in our horse trailer while the storm was passing where we live at home,” said White

White lives in Buna, about 30 minutes north of Beaumont. She says if it’s one thing they’ve learned from previous hurricanes, it’s to prepare early.

“We have to prepare ahead of time definitely with them because you don’t want to wait last minute. During Hurricane Harvey a lot of horses and animals did not make it through because of the flooding so we wanted to make sure we got ahead of the game,” said White.

The expo will have RV spots available for $30 a night if animal owners want to stay on the property. Owners are responsible for food and care.

"We're just being a good neighbor by providing folks a place to go if they need a place to go with their large animals," said Meade.

White says resources like what the expo is offering is vital for her animal’s safety.

“We’re very thankful for them because if we didn’t have this we wouldn’t know what to do with our horses,” said White.

