Brenham ISD welcomes back students and new superintendent

New Brenham ISD superintendent Tylor Chaplin officially starts September 1
Brenham ISD first day
Brenham ISD first day(Fallon Appleton)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Brenham ISD welcomed students back on Tuesday with new protocols, procedures, learning options, and a new superintendent.

During this unprecedented school year, Brenham ISD will offer two types of learning, remote/virtual or on campus.

According to Brenham ISD’s Reopening Plan, the remote/virtual option is asynchronous but features synchronous elements like students showing their faces on the screen to engage with teachers for various times of instruction.

For students on campus, the district implemented changes to help keep people safe:

  • Classrooms are socially distanced to the best extent possible.
  • Increased signage to remind students about handwashing, face coverings, symptoms, social distancing, and traffic flow.
  • Refillable water bottle stations.
  • Installation of plexiglass partitions in different locations across campuses.

Click here to view Brenham ISD’s full Reopening Plan.

Tuesday morning, KBTX’s Fallon Appleton got to speak to faculty and administration about the new school year.

At Alton Elementary, the theme for this year is “Adventure Awaits.”

“I always tell my teachers there is no such thing as problems,” said Michael Ogg, Alton Elementary Principal. “There is only challenges, and challenges are meant to be overcome. And of course, what we have to face here is the ultimate challenge and we can do this. We have to do it together.”

Helping Brenham ISD faculty and staff face these challenges is a new superintendent.

“I couldn’t ask for a better gentleman, Dr. Chaplin, coming and at this time when we have some unknowns that we are not sure about. He has been very positive. He has been very encouraging, and I think he is definitely helping us lead the way through the uncharted waters this year,” said Ogg.

On Aug. 11, Tylor Chaplin was unanimously approved as the superintendent of schools by the Brenham ISD board of trustees. He was previously the superintendent of Burkburnett ISD. He brings 25 years of experience in public education to Brenham ISD. During his years of experience, he has been a superintendent, principal, assistant principal, teacher, and coach, according to Brenham ISD’s website.

As a father of two Chaplin understands parents’ concerns.

“We know that you are giving us your most prized possession,” said Chaplin. “We are going to protect them and at the same time we are going to challenge them and push them in their thought processes.”

With this foundation, Chaplin wants to build on Brenham’s adventures of the past.

“There is a lot of pride in knowing that Brenham was the first district in the State of Texas. And so we also want to be the first district in the State of Texas to lead the future and prepare students for their future and what that may look like.”

Tylor Chaplin, Brenham ISD superintendent

Click here to learn more about Tylor Chaplin.

