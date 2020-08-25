Advertisement

Bryan police investigating fatal shooting

The shooting occurred Monday evening on residential property on Stevens Drive near Rabbit Lane.
By Clay Falls and Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a home on Stevens Drive near Rabbit Lane, KBTX has confirmed.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive and police are still on the scene conducting their investigation.

A spokesman says one person is in custody but other no other details were immediately available.

KBTX has a crew on the scene gathering more information. As we learn more we will update this story.

