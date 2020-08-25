Bryan police investigating fatal shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a home on Stevens Drive near Rabbit Lane, KBTX has confirmed.

It happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive and police are still on the scene conducting their investigation.

Officers are working a shooting in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive. A suspect is in custody. Investigation is on-going. Please avoid the area. — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 25, 2020

A spokesman says one person is in custody but other no other details were immediately available.

KBTX has a crew on the scene gathering more information. As we learn more we will update this story.

