Bryan police investigating fatal shooting
The shooting occurred Monday evening on residential property on Stevens Drive near Rabbit Lane.
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a home on Stevens Drive near Rabbit Lane, KBTX has confirmed.
It happened around 6:00 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive and police are still on the scene conducting their investigation.
Officers are working a shooting in the 3700 block of Stevens Drive. A suspect is in custody. Investigation is on-going. Please avoid the area.— Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) August 25, 2020
A spokesman says one person is in custody but other no other details were immediately available.
KBTX has a crew on the scene gathering more information. As we learn more we will update this story.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.