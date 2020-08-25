Advertisement

Bryan proposed budget includes additional funding for Police Department

The city council is expected to make their first vote Tuesday.
The new fiscal year budget is expected to be voted on Tuesday night.
The new fiscal year budget is expected to be voted on Tuesday night.
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council is expected to have their first vote to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. Residents could have had the option to share their opinions during a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday, but the city secretary told us no one signed up.

The city council is meeting to discuss the $415 million budget proposal.

Part of the budget includes an increase in Police Department funding by more than $612,000 or 2.7 percent.

Bryan’s proposed budget includes $23,244,116 for the police department.

”We try to spend money very carefully and effectively to help provide the best policing services we can,” said Police Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department.

Buske said the extra money will help replace equipment.

”We are going to be able to replace some cars that were high mileage and need to have the cars replaced. We’re actually switching handguns because they’re basically at end of life because of how they’e used with all the shooting practice we do and stuff like that. They’re over ten years old and then we’re, every year we update the bullet proof vests,” said Buske.

This comes as cities outside the Brazos Valley look at budget cuts and changes to policing policies during national unrest over race relations. The Austin City Council recently voted to take away $150 million from APD’s budget.

“Well it’s surprising to me because public safety is usually a pretty high priority for all communities,” said Buske, when asked about cuts other cities were making.

”Our council is all about public safety for the community and I think they see the logic in maintaining funding for police and fire to achieve that,” said Joe Hegwood, Bryan Chief Financial Officer.

“Defunding is, only worsens things so I think our council is you know definitely for public safety and keeping that funding up,” said Hegwood.

Hegwood and Buske said BPD doesn’t plan to add additional officers during the upcoming fiscal year, but they are looking to fill some openings.

They have a leaner budget during these economic times.

”We asked the whole city to kind of hold the line on hiring but council gave us the go head to hire these seven open positions in the police department,” said Hegwood.

”It gives us the tools to do our job and trying to reduce crime is one of our primary functions and having a budget to allow us to do that makes that possible,” said Buske.

The meeting is happening in a virtual setting starting after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

We have a link to that meeting here.

If you’d like to see the entire budget document it’s linked here.

The city secretary tells us residents can next speak about the budget at their meeting on Sept. 8.

