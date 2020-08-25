Advertisement

Conroe ISD closing schools Wednesday and Thursday, prepares for Hurricane Laura

Conroe ISD has announced that all Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27.
Conroe ISD has announced that all Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27.(Conroe ISD)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Conroe ISD has announced that all Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 to allow families to prepare for any impact from Hurricane Laura.

All remote and in-person learning have been canceled for those days. Extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

The district says they will send out instructional plans for Friday, Aug. 28 after “assessing the storm’s impact on Thursday.”

Updates will be posted on the Conroe ISD website and social media pages.

To allow families time to prepare for and address any potential impact to our region from Hurricane Laura, all Conroe...

Posted by Conroe Independent School District on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Bryan proposed budget includes additional funding for Police Department

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Clay Falls
The new budget includes a 2.7 percent increase in funding for the police department.

News

Your pet might be feeling the effects of the pandemic. Here’s how to help.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
As the pandemic continues, the indirect effects of a worldwide concern over COVID-19 are beginning to take shape. Even our four-legged friends might be feeling the pains of these pervasive life changes.

Latest News

News

Treat of the Day: A&M Foundation hands out $2.3 million in scholarships

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Approximately 1,200 Texas A&M University students received scholarship funding totaling $2.3 million from the Texas A&M Foundation.

News

Brazos County Expo supplying evacuation shelter for animals

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Mekena Rodriguez
Brazos County Expo will host animal shelter for those evacuating due to Hurricane Laura.

News

Treat: Aggies receive scholarships

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

News

Your pet during a pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
In-depth look at today's local, statewide and national news, as well as updates on weather provided by the KBTX News team.

Local

Texas A&M launches COVID-19 dashboard to “better share data with the Aggieland community”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Texas A&M University has released a COVID-19 dashboard to better share data with the the Aggieland community.

Back To School

Brenham ISD welcomes back students and new superintendent

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Fallon Appleton
Thousands of Brenham ISD students headed back to school on campus or remotely Tuesday.