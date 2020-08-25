Conroe ISD closing schools Wednesday and Thursday, prepares for Hurricane Laura
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CONROE, Texas (KBTX) - Conroe ISD has announced that all Conroe ISD campuses and offices will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 26 and Thursday, Aug. 27 to allow families to prepare for any impact from Hurricane Laura.
All remote and in-person learning have been canceled for those days. Extracurricular activities have also been canceled.
The district says they will send out instructional plans for Friday, Aug. 28 after “assessing the storm’s impact on Thursday.”
Updates will be posted on the Conroe ISD website and social media pages.
