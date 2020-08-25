CSPD says man arrested with child pornography on phone

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - According to College Station police, a local man was arrested Monday with child pornography on his phone.

Police got a search warrant to check out all of the electronic devices in Clayton Curry’s home. Authorities seized the 33-year-old’s phone and Curry reportedly admitted to viewing child pornography on the device. Police say they found several illegal images on the phone.

Curry was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

