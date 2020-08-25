Former FedEx employee arrested with stolen delivery van

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A former FedEx employee was arrested after crashing a stolen delivery van late Monday night.

College Station police say they were responding to an accident at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Welsh Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

They found Joshua Cooper, 22, sitting on the curb by the crashed delivery van. He told officers he worked for FedEx.

After getting in touch with his boss, authorities found out Cooper was actually fired last week. Cooper reportedly told police this was the second time he stole a van from the company. He said his cousin returned the first one to the lot.

Cooper was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

