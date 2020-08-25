Hearne man arrested after running from College Station police

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Hearne man is in jail for running from College Station police with drugs in his car.

According to authorities, officers tried to pull over Eric Walker, 39, for driving without headlights around 10:30 Monday night on University Drive. Police say he pulled into a gas station near Highway 6 and ran off.

After looking for Walker in the area of Forest Drive, police got a report of someone running through their backyard. Officers took him into custody shortly after.

Police also searched Walker’s car and found THC, marijuana, and oxycodone. He’s charged with several counts of possession and evading arrest.

