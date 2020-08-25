Hometown Heroes: Madisonville Mustangs

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs were 2-2 in non-district and competitive in their two losses, but lost all of their games in 8-4A Division II. Every playoff team from that district won its bi-district game and champion Waco Connally advanced three rounds. “We could never put two halves of football together,” said Russell Urbantke, who said the homecoming win over Navasota was the season highlight.

The Mustangs built their offense around quarterback Armando Juarez, who had a strong junior season. He passed for 723 yards and 6 TDs, while rushing for 354 yards and 4 scores. He has a go-to receiver in Doug’kyrn Johnson and a guy who will lead the way in the offensive line, Konner Atkins.

The Madisonville defense has a big-time potential with linebackers Patrick Brazzell and Andres Lopez (52 tackles). and a defensive line highlighted by the play of Jertavius Brown.

Madisonville returns to a six-team district after spending the last two seasons in a tough. well-balanced, seven-team grouping. The new district has a clear favorite with Carthage coming off its second 16-0 season in the last three years and winning the state championship in Class 4A Division I. With UIL realignment sending the Mustangs to East Texas, former district foe Lorena is the only holdover from Madisonville’s schedule last year.

2020 SCHEDULE

8/28 Diboll

9/4 Liberty

9/11 Teague

9/18 @ Lorena

9/25 Livingston

10/2 OPEN DATE

10/9 Shepherd*

10/16 @ Rusk*

10/23 Center*

10/30 @ Carthage*

11/6 Jasper*

* District Game

