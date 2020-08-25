Advertisement

Hurricane Laura forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Landfall somewhere near the TX/LA border Wednesday night
Hurricane Laura has formed in the Gulf of Mexico as of Tuesday morning.
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A scheduled Hurricane Hunter flight into Laura has found sustained winds strong enough to classify Laura as a hurricane Tuesday morning.

The storm is still expected to make landfall somewhere along the Upper Texas Coast or Southwestern Louisiana Wednesday night into Thursday. Additional strengthening to a major hurricane (Category 3) or stronger is expected.

The forecast for the Brazos Valley largely remains the same. Scattered rain and thunderstorms (especially Wednesday and Thursday) will be capable of dropping isolated rainfall totals of a quick inch or more, with heavier bands possible on Thursday, especially across our eastern counties. A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for some of our eastern counties until further notice for the potential for wind gusts in excess of 40mph.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties, including Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery.
A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for our eastern counties, including Walker, Trinity, San Jacinto, and Montgomery.(KBTX)

A track farther to the west (still in play) would mean more rain for more of the Brazos Valley, and higher sustained wind. We will continue to keep you updated as the storm organizes and we get more consistent data.

