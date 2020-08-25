KFC pulls ‘finger lickin’ good’ slogan because of COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - During a worldwide virus-induced pandemic, proper hygiene is key. To follow along with that message, it appears some changes are happening for the commonwealth’s most famous food chain.

Kentucky Fried Chicken is pulling its famous “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan from its campaigns. The slogan, which has been around for 64 years, is said to be going away “for a little while.” The exact length of time it will be gone has not been revealed.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation—having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer, said in a statement released on KFC’s website. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC also made it known that it’s a brand willing to make fun of itself; the headline to KFC’s announcement read: “And the winner of the award for the most inappropriate slogan for 2020 goes to... KFC.”

“Whilst we’re taking a moment to have a little fun, rest assured we’re still going to be providing Finger Lickin’ Good chicken and a responsible experience for our amazing team members and guests around the world,” the company said. “And for all those fans, don’t worry - the slogan will be back. Just when the time is right.”

KFC is headquartered in Louisville and is owned by Yum! Brands.

