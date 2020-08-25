Advertisement

Local counties now fall under Disaster Declaration ahead of Laura’s landfall

Satellite Imagery of Hurricane Laura.
Satellite Imagery of Hurricane Laura.(NOAA)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Austin, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday expanded the list of counties that fall under a Disaster Declaration issued ahead of Hurricane Laura’s anticipated landfall along the Texas coast.

Grimes, Houston, Leon, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller Counties are included in the list.

On Sunday, the Governor issued a Disaster Declaration for Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy Counties.

The Disaster Declaration is a formal move to help expedite resources and staff to areas anticipated to be impacted by the storm.

On Monday, Abbott ordered more than 70 members with the Texas Army, Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Department to be activated and are prepositioning throughout the state of Texas ahead Hurricane Laura. Additional personnel remain ready to respond in impacted areas as needed.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

