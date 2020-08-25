Local counties now fall under Disaster Declaration ahead of Laura’s landfall

Austin, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday expanded the list of counties that fall under a Disaster Declaration issued ahead of Hurricane Laura’s anticipated landfall along the Texas coast.

Grimes, Houston, Leon, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller Counties are included in the list.

1pm update for Hurricane #Laura: stull chugging quickly to the west-northwest. @NHC_Atlantic expects this to become a major hurricane Wednesday night, ahead of landfall very early Thursday morning



TROPICAL STORM WARNING for the Navasota River & points east pic.twitter.com/GTEr4dU4ys — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 25, 2020

On Sunday, the Governor issued a Disaster Declaration for Aransas, Bexar, Brazoria, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Kenedy, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Newton, Nueces, Orange, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Willacy Counties.

Deadly storm surge will accompany #HurricaneLaura in some areas along the coast.



Residents of the Upper #Texas coastlines should follow evacuation guidelines from their local officials.



Don’t wait till it’s too late to leave.



Follow @NHC_Atlantic + @NWS for latest updates. https://t.co/c2DWeNRroD — Texas Division of Emergency Management (@TDEM) August 25, 2020

The Disaster Declaration is a formal move to help expedite resources and staff to areas anticipated to be impacted by the storm.

On Monday, Abbott ordered more than 70 members with the Texas Army, Air National Guards, and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Department to be activated and are prepositioning throughout the state of Texas ahead Hurricane Laura. Additional personnel remain ready to respond in impacted areas as needed.

