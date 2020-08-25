Marco’s moisture arrives Wednesday; can’t sleep on Laura just yet

“Pleasant” weather continues today as a northeast wind keeps a low-ish humidity morning on the comfy side, with heat index only slated to rise to about 100 before the end of the day. A stray shower or storm will be possible - but not overly likely through this afternoon. What’s left of Marco coupled with outer rain bands of Laura may be enough to give us scattered to even possibly widespread rounds of a couple showers and storms Wednesday, then we turn our attention to landfall Wednesday night into Thursday.

Laura is expected to make landfall near or east of the Texas / Louisiana state line Wednesday night as a Category 2 hurricane or higher. As of this forecast, impacts are expected to be minimal for the Brazos Valley -- but we cannot completely write off the storm just yet. Margin of error this far out is ~75-100 miles of where the projected landfall may occur. That means, if the center of the path shifts to the west, that could bring higher wind and rain potential to part of the area. We will continue to monitor the latest data and forecasts from the National Hurricane Center -- but as it stands for this forecast, a 40% chance of rain and wind 15-20mph is expected Thursday as Laura moves north. We’ll monitor for changes if any forecast shifts occur...

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 98. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 77. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain. Low: 79. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph.

