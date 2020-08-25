Marco’s moisture arrives Wednesday; can’t sleep on Laura just yet

As we monitor the Gulf of Mexico this week, the weather around the Brazos Valley Monday was...pleasant. The same will be the case Tuesday, although clouds are expected to increase through the afternoon hours as we start to find some impacts from the tropical duo that has had so much attention these past several days. We watched upper-level winds decapitate Marco through the day Monday as it lashed the Gulf Coast with rain and wind. That weakening trend will rapidly continue over the next 24 hours, leaving just the remnants of the system in our backyard by Wednesday. Basically, it will be a big ball of tropical moisture -- pushed a bit by incoming Laura -- that arrives Wednesday. Scattered rain and a few decent downpours are expected as we start to heat up the day, but really the rain chance looks a lot like any other summertime chance at rain around here. Some get a good soaking, many will be skipped.

Laura is expected to make landfall near or east of the Texas / Louisiana state line Wednesday night as a Category 2 hurricane or higher. As of this forecast, impacts are expected to be minimal for the Brazos Valley -- but we cannot completely write off the storm just yet. Margin of error this far out is ~75-100 miles of where the projected landfall may occur. That means, if the center of the path shifts to the west, that could bring higher wind and rain potential to part of the area. We will continue to monitor the latest data and forecasts from the National Hurricane Center -- but as it stands for this forecast, a 30% chance of rain and wind 10-20mph is expected Thursday as Laura moves north. We’ll monitor for changes if any forecast shifts occur...

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. High: 98. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain. Low: 77. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and thunderstorms. High: 95. Wind: NE 5-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.