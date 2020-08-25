Advertisement

Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus in Bryan confirms Brazos County Health District

(Source: AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Mosquito samples in Bryan have tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) according to the Brazos County Health District Mosquito Surveillance Unit.

The mosquito trap was located in the 77802 zip code of Bryan. The BCHD says that all of Brazos County should be considered positive for WNV.

“Right now, even though Brazos County is still concentrating on how to live safely with COVID-19, we cannot forget about West Nile Virus. As you continue to enjoy the outdoors, remember the 4 D’s,” said Zac Rodriguez, Environmental Health and Vector Specialist for BCHD in a press release.

The 4D’s are designed to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

  • DEET All day, Every Day: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents and always follow label instructions.
  • Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
  • Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.
  • All Day long: Day, Dusk, and Dawn – Limit your time outdoors, mosquitoes are active any time day or night

West Nile Virus is transmitted through bites from infected mosquitoes and there are no medications or vaccines for an infection. The BCHD notes that most people exposed to WNV do not get sick, but about 20 percent of those infected develop symptoms like headaches, fever, body aches, joint pains, nausea and fatigue. In less than one percent of those infected, the virus affects the nervous system and can lead to more serious illness.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has reported more than 3,300 cases of WNV, including 172 deaths, in the last 10 years.

For more information on West Nile Virus in Brazos County, visit brazoshealth.org

