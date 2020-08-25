Plenty of potential for Aggie defense in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M defense has a lot of talent returning this season. The Aggies have their top four tacklers back from last season led by linebackers Buddy Johnson and Anthony Hines III. They combines for 150 tackles and 20 tackles for loss in 2019.

This year the Aggies are working to be one of the best defense in the country. Johnson said, “Coach Elko has laid the standard for us and the standard is just to go out and you know go out into practice and take game reps at practice and hopefully that’ll lead back to the game. This defense, guys are flying around. There is a lot of energy going on, a lot of competitiveness out there, it’s fun. The energy is contagious and guys are just playing fast. I mean it’s just so fun to be around right now you know and it’s the want to that coach Fisher always talk about.” Hines said, “In practice, we’ve really been focusing in on our assignments, the little discipline things that it takes to be the the best defense in the country. Beyond that we had the talent for sure that’s that’s never been the question so we’re really just trying to make those two things mesh and we’re working towards that every single day.”

Last season Texas A&M ranked 29th nationally in total defense and tied for 37th in scoring defense.

