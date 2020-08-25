Advertisement

Police: Juveniles drank from juice bottles at Central Texas Walmart, put bottles back on shelf

The suspects are charged with tampering with consumer products.
(Source: CNN)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KBTX) - Police have taken three juveniles into custody after they were caught on video drinking from two separate juice bottles at a Corsicana Walmart store and then returning the bottles to the shelf.

The incident was reported at around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

The bottles were removed from the shelves, Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said in a Facebook post.

The three suspects, whose names weren’t released because of they’re all 16 or younger, are charged with tampering with consumer products, a second-degree felony.

