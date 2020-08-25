Robertson County Aug. 26 walk-up COVID-19 testing canceled
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The walk-up COVID-19 testing for Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Pridgeon Center has been canceled.
At this moment, walk-up testing for Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28 have not been canceled.
Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be at the Pridgeon Center from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
A picture ID or DL with a current address is required to to be tested.
Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.