Robertson County Aug. 26 walk-up COVID-19 testing canceled

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The walk-up COVID-19 testing for Wednesday, Aug. 26 at the Pridgeon Center has been canceled.

At this moment, walk-up testing for Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28 have not been canceled.

Walk-up COVID-19 testing will be at the Pridgeon Center from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

A picture ID or DL with a current address is required to to be tested.

