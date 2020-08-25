Suspect identified in Monday’s deadly shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the suspect in Monday’s shooting on Stevens Drive as Alton Currie, 58.

According to authorities, a witness said he was playing dominos with the victim James Zikus, as well as Currie when the two got into an argument. The witness thought it was friendly until they say Currie pulled out a pistol and shot Zikus in the chest.

Police say when they arrived, Currie was trying to leave in a pickup truck. As he drove down a road next to the property, he reportedly pointed the pistol at two different police officers. Officers converged on the truck and Currie was taken into custody.

Currie is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

