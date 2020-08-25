Advertisement

Suspect identified in Monday’s deadly shooting

Alton Currie, 58
Alton Currie, 58(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified the suspect in Monday’s shooting on Stevens Drive as Alton Currie, 58.

According to authorities, a witness said he was playing dominos with the victim James Zikus, as well as Currie when the two got into an argument. The witness thought it was friendly until they say Currie pulled out a pistol and shot Zikus in the chest.

Police say when they arrived, Currie was trying to leave in a pickup truck. As he drove down a road next to the property, he reportedly pointed the pistol at two different police officers. Officers converged on the truck and Currie was taken into custody.

Currie is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Texas A&M Galveston students evacuating to College Station

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Erika Fernandez
The university says buses began departing the Galveston campus at 9 a.m. Tuesday for College Station.

News

Hurricane Laura forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford
Landfall somewhere near the TX/LA border Wednesday night

Latest News

News

Marco to provide moisture, eyes on Laura for greater potential impacts

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Shel Winkley
Tropical Storm Marco expected to bring moisture that could pop up showers and storms across the Brazos Valley Wednesday, while we closely monitor the track that Tropical Storm Laura is expected to take to the Gulf Coast.

News

Man facing murder charges following fatal shooting in Bryan

Updated: 11 hours ago
The shooting occurred Monday evening on residential property on Stevens Drive near Rabbit Lane.

News

Monday Night Weather Update 8/24

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Police: Juveniles drank from juice bottles at Central Texas Walmart, put bottles back on shelf

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The three suspects, whose names weren’t released because of they’re all 16 or younger, are charged with tampering with consumer products, a second-degree felony.

News

Man facing murder charges following fatal shooting in Bryan

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls and Rusty Surette
The shooting occurred Monday evening on residential property on Rabbit Lane near Stevens Drive.

News

TxDOT on standby to respond to hurricane, tropical storm issues

Updated: 14 hours ago
Crews will deploy if needed.