Texas A&M Galveston students evacuating to College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University at Galveston is issuing a mandatory evacuation order effective Tuesday morning.

The university made the announcement Monday evening ahead of storms moving closer to the Texas coast. The university says buses began departing the Galveston campus at 9 a.m. Tuesday for College Station.

Classes have been canceled for Tuesday to accommodate travel and will resume remotely Wednesday, August 26 through August 28.

Tuesday morning, the City of Galveston issued a mandatory evacuation order urging all residents to begin leaving the island for safety as Hurricane Laura shifted westward.

The mandatory evacuation was signed at 6 a.m. Tuesday. City services will be suspended Tuesday at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route and then those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will be closed by Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.