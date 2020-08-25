Texas A&M launches COVID-19 dashboard to “better share data with the Aggieland community”

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has released a COVID-19 dashboard to better share data with the the Aggieland community.

According to the university, COVID-19 cases and testing reported on the Bryan-College Station campus will be posted in the dashboard each week, but the data will be monitored daily by health experts and administration.

Students, faculty and staff can go to the online reporting portal and get the information to the university. Texas A&M will then send that data to the Brazos County Health District where it will take a few days to process.

There is currently a three day delay in reporting numbers according to the university. The dashboard currently has three graphs and charts. One graph tracks the number of daily new cases of COVID-19 self-reported among Texas A&M University faculty, staff and students. According to the graph, on Aug. 22, 113 students reported positive COVID-19 test results.

A circle graph compares the overall testing positivity at the university. This graph currently shows 12.9 percent tests are positive and 87.1 percent of tests have been negative.

The last chart shows the “weekly COVID-19 testing activity and positivity at Texas A&M University.” This chart breaks down how many negative and positive cases there are, as well as tallying the total number of tests per week.

