Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for eastern counties

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Laura strengthens in the gulf, we are beginning to fine tune the location of landfall and the potential impacts for the Brazos Valley.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center has prompted the issuance of a Tropical Storm Warning for Montgomery, Harris, Walker, San Jacinto, Trinity, Houston, Madison, Grimes, and Waller counties until further notice. This is primarily issued for tropical storm force winds that are expected throughout the day on Thursday, meaning gusts from 40, but possibly up to 80 mph cannot be ruled out through the day as Laura likely passes to our east.

A Tropical Storm WARNING has been issued for our eastern counties until further notice. (KBTX)

Use the next day to strap down or bring in any loose lawn decorations or furniture that could easily be brought down by strong wind. Farther west, where it will be less windy, but likely less rainy too, it is a good idea to refrain from any activity that could generate a spark or with a high fire risk.

This is a NHC generated graphic that predicts the chance for tropical storm force winds over a certain area. The graphic predicts that likelihood that wind speeds in excess of 39mph will occur. (KBTX)

Wednesday brings our first bout with what was Marco and some of the outer rainbands of Laura. Scattered, to at times widespread showers and storms are expected throughout the afternoon, moving east to west, and potentially dumping heavy rain and some gusts up to 40 mph. The afternoon drive may get soggy for many starting Wednesday, with wind increasing through the overnight and into Thursday, where landfall is expected ahead of sunrise somewhere near the Texas / Louisiana state line. Wind gusts through the day from 40 to up to 80 mph will be possible across our eastern counties as the storm moves northward, more than likely on the lower end of that scale. Wind will be lighter farther west, but some gusts up to 40mph will be possible through the day in Bryan / College Station, and we will not rule out scattered to widespread rain, especially throughout the day, and especially along and east of the Highway 6 corridor.

With the latest information (as of 10am Tuesday), the probability of Tropical-storm-force wind (likely in the form of gusts) is roughly the same in Huntsville as it is in Houston from #Laura. (red line vs green line)



Next tweet has a closer look at those odds

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/faG14VGG4x — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 25, 2020

As we wait on the latest from the Hurricane Center ahead of 10am -- here are (what I think) could be the most reasonable wind gust potential for the Brazos Valley as #Laura drifts north, tracking just west of the Texas / Lousiana state line pic.twitter.com/DjK6eFx3O8 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 25, 2020

At the moment, the forecast remains largely unchanged, but we will re-iterate the need to keep checking the forecast over the next 24 hours. A small hike to the west of the current expected landfall will mean stronger wind felt across widespread portions of the Brazos Valley, and more of a rain and isolated flooding threat, especially along and east of I-45.

We will get a better clarity regarding the forecast as we go throughout Tuesday and begin Wednesday. Stay tuned to kbtx.com and your PinPoint Weather App for further updates.

Tuesday Morning Live Weather Update 8/25 Latest on Hurricane Laura and our increasing rain chance through the end of the week. Posted by KBTX Media on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

