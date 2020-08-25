Advertisement

UN council rejects US demand to `snap back’ Iran sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, seated with first lady Melania Trump, left, insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, seated with first lady Melania Trump, left, insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.(Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. Security Council has rejected the Trump administration’s demand to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran.

The move drew an angry rebuke from U.S. Ambassador Kelly Craft, who accused council opponents of supporting “terrorists.”

Indonesia’s ambassador to the U.N., Dian Triansyah Djani, whose country currently holds the rotating council presidency, made the announcement at a virtual council meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted last Thursday that the U.S. has the legal right to “snap back” U.N. sanctions, even though President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between six major powers and Iran.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Star Cinema Grill to reopen next week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
The venue will reopen its doors to the public on Friday, August 28th.

News

Local Cinemark reopens to public with restrictions

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience.

National

Crews keep working to pen in huge California wildfires

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

National

Falwell says he’s resigned from Liberty University

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Latest News

Local

Robertson County Aug. 26 walk-up COVID-19 testing canceled

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
The walk-up COVID-19 testing for Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the Pridgeon Center has been canceled.

National

Jacob Blake’s dad says son left paralyzed by Wisconsin police shooting

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National

Jacob Blake's uncle calls for peaceful protests

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
"We're going to demand justice but we're going to do that without tearing up our own communities," said Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, who was shot several times by police.

News

Hearne man arrested after running from College Station police

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Hearne man is in jail for running from College Station police with drugs in his car.

Coronavirus

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Public health departments in at least six states are trying to measure how much and how quickly the coronavirus spread at the rally before people traveled home to over half of the counties in the United States.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hundreds of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana as a major storm with ferocious winds and deadly flooding.