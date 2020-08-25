Your pet might be feeling the effects of the pandemic. Here’s how to help.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the pandemic continues, the indirect effects of a worldwide concern over COVID-19 are beginning to take shape. Even our four-legged friends might be feeling the pains of these pervasive life changes.

John Howe, a doctor of veterinary medicine and former director of the American Veterinary Medical Association, joined First News at Four to share the following insight.

Can people contract COVID-19 from their pets?

“Our pets are not a source of infection to us,” said Howe.

Can people transmit the virus to their pets?

“There have been a very small number of pets that have gotten the virus from being in a household with somebody with it, but it’s under 40 cases where pets tested positive,” Howe said, “and, really, only a handful where any of them showed any clinical symptoms.”

What do symptoms look like in pets?

“In cats, it would be primarily mild upper respiratory signs, like sneezing, coughing, rapid breathing, a mild fever, maybe some loss of appetite,” said Howe. “It would be similar for dogs, but there have really only been a couple of dogs that even showed clinical signs.”

What should a COVID-positive person do to protect their pets?

Howe suggests the following:

- Wear a mask around your pet

- Don’t hug, kiss, cuddle your pet

- Maintain normal hygiene practices, like washing your hands before and after petting or feeding your pet

- If possible, have someone else take care of the pet

“But again, it’s a very, very small number of animals that have picked it up from humans,” said Howe.

What about emotional or mental strain for pets?

“The human-animal bond is so strong,” said Howe. “We have a lot of joy and pleasure from being around our pets, and so when somebody has it and they’re trying to stay away from their pet, that’s very difficult to do because you want to hug and please them and give them treats and do things with them, but it’s best not to.”

However, Howe says that if you are healthy, it is a great idea to spend time with your pets, like taking dogs on regular walks. Keep the following in mind when doing so:

- Do not allow strangers to touch your pet

- Do not allow other dogs to approach your pet

“You want them to socialize, you want them to see other people and other pets, but still maintain social distancing,” said Howe.

How should pet owners handle separation anxiety once the pet parent begins to leave the house more regularly?

“That’s a very definite problem, especially now if people have adopted more puppies or even older dogs, they are used to being with everybody all day long,” said Howe.

Here’s how to handle it:

- Before you begin leaving for work regularly, begin leaving the house at that time anyway. Drive around for a few minutes, allowing your pet to become accustomed to this new timing.

- Give the dog a treat before you leave and when you come back

- Do not punish the dog for bad behavior while you are gone. The dog will not understand why you are upset.

- If your dog is crate-trained, consider using this option when you leave the house

For the full conversation with Howe, see the video player above.

