Aggies emphasizing effort plays

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team is one month away from opening the 2020 season. The Aggies will face Vanderbilt September 26 at Kyle Field. It will be the first time since 2014 that the Aggies have opened the season with a conference game. This season will be a 10 game schedule of SEC only games.

The Aggies have eight starters back on offense and nine starters back on defense. A year ago the Aggies recovered nine fumbles and had five interceptions. This year they are looking to increase that number and continue to make big plays on defense. A&M linebacker Anthony Hines III said, “When you are on the backside of a play making that effort to sprint across the field, it’s little things like that that we’ve been really emphasizing, as well as your turnovers, your interceptions but a lot of those forced fumbles, it could be a defensive lineman just running across the field, some of us miss a tackle and they just happen to run up behind and punch the person. That’s just a straight effort play. So we’ve really been working on that aspect of our game I really think that can help us increase the amount of turnovers we get per game.”

The Aggies 14 turnovers gained last season was tied for 107th nationally.

