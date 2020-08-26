Body found near railroad tracks believed to be missing Ft. Hood soldier, police say

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police late Tuesday night said the body of a man found near railroad tracks west of South 49th Street is believed to be that of missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes.

At 5:36 p.m., police responded to a medical call in the area after a caller said a man “was observed near the railroad tracks.”

When the officers arrived, they determined the man “had been deceased for some period of time,” police said.

Investigators said identification found at the scene “indicates the victim may be missing Fort Hood Soldier 23-year-old Elder Fernandes.”

No forensic confirmation has been made at this time in the investigation, investigators said. Foul play is not suspected.

”Our thoughts and prayers are with the Fernandes family during this challenging time,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said.

Attorney Natalie Khawam, representing the soldier’s family, confirmed Fernandes had been found dead in Temple via Twitter.

“Our worst nightmare has happened. One of our own, Sergeant Elder Fernandes, has been found dead today. We are sickened by this tragedy that has happened one too many times. We are heartbroken for Elder Fernandes’ family,” Khawam tweeted.

Fernades, from the Boston area, had not been heard from since Monday, August 17th.

Relatives said a staff sergeant dropped him off that afternoon at his home in the 2700 block of Woodlands Drive in Killeen.

Fort Hood last week confirmed an open investigation of “abuse sexual contact” involving the missing soldier, who had been transferred to a different unit.

“The unit sexual assault response coordinator has been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes, ensuring he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options,” said Fort Hood public affairs officer Lt. Col. Chris Brautigam.

“The unit also facilitated his transfer from a unit who has recently deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals,” said Brautigam.

