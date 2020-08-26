Brazos County active cases rise as health officials confirm 48 new COVID-19 cases

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 48 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 374 active cases and 8 Brazos County residents hospitalized.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 53 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

Two patients have been discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours. 4,054 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 4,481. There have been 41,996 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 60 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 46 percent.

77 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

Here is a breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases by zip code in Brazos County:

77801: 373

77802: 382

77803: 1,250

77807: 279

77808: 209

77840: 865

77845: 1,019

77859: 2

77868: 8

Unknown: 94

Zip codes 77843, 77862, 77866, and 77881 are P.O. Boxes and technically should not contain cases since they do not contain patient addresses. They belong to Texas A&M University, Kurten, Wellborn, and Millican respectively.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 202 398 Brazos 374 4,481 Burleson 38 275 Grimes 234 499 Houston 19 367 Lee 20 191 Leon 24 167 Madison 108 779 Milam 15 413 Montgomery 1,169 8,268 Robertson 53 258 San Jacinto 5 197 Trinity 9 172 Walker 951 3,761 Waller 168 632 Washington 56 561

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 437 staffed hospital beds with 145 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 7 available ICU beds and 59 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 17 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 202 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 398 total cases and 191 recovered cases and five deaths.

Burleson County currently has 38 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 275 total cases, and 231 cases have recovered. There have been six deaths.

Grimes County currently has 234 active cases. There have been 499 total cases and 355 recoveries. There have been 10 COVID-19 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 367 total cases of COVID-19. There are 18 active cases and 174 cases are recovered. There have been four COVID-19 related deaths. Eastham prison currently has one active case and 170 recovered cases.

Lee County has reported 20 active cases. The county has a total of 191 cases, with 155 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Leon County currently has 24 active cases. The county has 167 total cases, with 139 recoveries and four deaths.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Madison County has reported 108 active cases. The county has a total of 779 cases with 579 recoveries and four deaths.

Milam County currently has 15 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 413 total cases and 398 recovered cases. There are currently two patients hospitalized, and four COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 1,169 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 8,268 total cases and 5,763 recovered cases. There are currently 48 people hospitalized, and there have been 105 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 53 active COVID-19 cases, with 258 total cases. Currently, 201 patients have recovered and there has been four reported deaths. Below are the zip codes associated with active cases:

77859 - 38

77856 - 7

77837 - 3

76629 - 5

San Jacinto County currently has 5 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 197 cases with 180 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 172 total cases with 156 recoveries and four deaths.

Walker County has 3,761 total cases of COVID-19. Out of the total, 951 cases are active in the community and 631 are recovered community cases. 2,179 cases are from the TDCJ. For more information on Walker County COVID-19 case numbers, click here.

Waller County has 168 active cases of COVID-19. There are 632 total cases and 464 recovered cases.

Washington County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 561 total cases with 461 recoveries and 44 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 41 new cases on Aug. 23.

Currently, the university has reported 407 positive cases, 12.9 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on August 23, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 108,604 active cases and 466,550 recoveries. There have been 586,730 total cases reported and 4,724,559 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 11,576 Texans have died from COVID-19.

251 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 99,290 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on August 25 at 4:50 p.m.

