Briarcrest Chick-Fil-A temporarily closed due to fire

Briarcrest Chick-Fil-A temporarily closed due to small fire.
Briarcrest Chick-Fil-A temporarily closed due to small fire.(KBTX)
By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Chick-Fil-A on Briarcrest in Bryan is temporarily closed today after a fire last night.

According to management, it was a small grease fire that started on one of the fryers around 9:40 last night.

They say the fire prevention system was activated and the Bryan Fire Department responded to put out the fire.

They are closed temporarily today while the fire prevention system is being replaced.

They say they hope to open this evening in time for dinner. However, they were unable to provide a timetable.

