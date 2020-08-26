City Council votes to establish veterans section in Bryan City Cemetery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Bryan City Council voted to establish a veterans section in Bryan City Cemetery.

Earlier this month, a group of veterans filed a proposal to have the City consider designating Block 28 of the cemetery for veteran graves. The lot would provide over 800 plots and allow for nearly 1,800 burials.

A spokesperson for the City says they are ready to sell plots in the Veterans Section now and the sexton has already set pins for immediate sales.

According to the City. the plots will cost the same as other plots in the City Cemetery, but spouses can be buried in the same plot. They plan to move the flag pole from the old Bryan Golf Course clubhouse to the Veterans Section and they will be consulting local veterans about plans for signage.

This section is designated for veterans who served and died while on active duty or after receiving honorable discharge. Documentation will be required to purchase a plot.

Headstones will be standard government upright headstones issued by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, and flags will be installed and maintained by the City of Bryan.

The City says they are planning a dedication and ribbon cutting, but have not set a date yet.

