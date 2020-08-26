Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Navasota Rattlers

(KBTX)
By David Campbell - Friday Football Fever Magazine
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota makes the move from 4A Division I to the smaller Division II with a few faces returning for the transition. Ja’Mar Jessie or Drew Gonzales will take over the quarterback spot for the Rattlers and one gets to hand the ball to Darius Randle, who should again play a sizable role in Navasota’s attack. He had 1,036 yards and 10 TDs last year. But the quarterback position is always important with the Rattlers, who have a good pass-cather in Aaron Nichols. He hauled in 21 receptions for 369 yards. “We graduated a lot of our experience this past year,” Casey Dacus said “We return 4 starters on offense and only 2 starters on defense. We will be young and inexperienced.” Leading tackler LB Joel Castaneda (63 tackles) is among the top defenders, along with Ja’quarian Williams, who is back to play at defensive tackle. “We need several of our younger players to step up and fill holes for us,” said Dacus. “We are moving into a tougher district after realignment so our competition level will be tougher.” Five of the six teams in the new district were playoff teams last season, with four teams are defending bi-district champs. Giddings advanced three rounds into the Division II playoffs. The only non-playoff team last year was Cuero, which lost three games total from 2016 through 2018.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Plenty of potential for Aggie defense in 2020

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The Texas A&M defense has a lot of talent returning this season.

Sports

Texas A&M Athletics Announces The Aggie Commitment

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
The Texas A&M Athletics Department has announced The Aggie Commitment initiative to further prioritize its standards and practices in support of Diversity and Inclusion.

Sports

Smith, King among underclassmen shining in fall camp

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
One week into fall camp, and the Texas Aggies have noted this football team is bigger, faster, and stronger, than last year’s squad. Some of A&M’s veteran linebackers have noticed young talent on the offense stand out in practice, like sophomore offensive lineman Kenyon Green, freshman quarterback Haynes King, and sophomore running back Ainias Smith.

Sports

Aggie football names Braden White 12th Man for second consecutive season

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
The 13th ranked Texas A&M football team has completed week one of its fall camp with the season less than five weeks away. The Aggies have officially named Senior Linebacker Braden White as the 12th Man for the second year in a row.

Latest News

Sports

Aggies have more ‘energy’ and ‘urgency’ to start fall camp compared to last year

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M football has wrapped up their first week of fall camp. The Aggies will be one of the more experienced teams in the SEC with 26 seniors or grad students leading the way. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has also noted the newcomers and younger guys have helped add to the energy and culture of this squad.

Sports

Fisher: Leal has ‘unbelievable competitive edge'

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher has pointed out several standout athletes during fall camp that are poised for a successful season. Sophomore defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal is someone that Fisher believes will have a tremendous impact on the team.

Sports

Aggies not getting ‘too high or too low’ as they continue practice in uncertain conditions

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
Texas A&M football is five weeks away from their season opener at Kyle Field against Vanderbilt. That’s still plenty of time to get ready, but the Commodores recently stopped practice due to an outbreak of COVID-19 on their football team.

Sports

Aggies return experienced offensive line ready to improve in 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:12 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Shaw
As Texas A&M football gears up for the 2020 season, one of the biggest differences between last year is the overall experience of the team. There were only three seniors who contributed regularly for the Aggies in 2019. This year there are 26 seniors or graduate students suiting up for the maroon and white.

Sports

Aggies ready for challenge of 2020 schedule

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
|
By John Wilson
The COVID-19 pandemic forced college football teams across the country to change their schedules for the 2020 season.

Sports

Thompson, Guerrieri Named to SEC Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M University will be represented by Deputy Athletics Director Michael Thompson Jr. and head soccer coach G Guerrieri on the newly-created Southeastern Conference Council on Racial Equity and Social Justice, a league-wide body consisting of a diverse group of student-athletes, administrators, coaches and SEC staff.